They filter the design of the Galaxy Watch Active 4 prior to its presentation

As we have previously anticipated, everything pointed to Samsung preparing the arrival of its new smartwatches Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4, pointing to a launch date within the second quarter of 2021. However, entering now in the final stretch before his presentation, today The Galaxy Watch Active 4 have once again been the target of new leaks.

With some pictures rendered by OnLeaks and shared by GizNext, In this small video we see explained some of the main details that the new generation of sports smartwatches of the South Korean brand will offer.

.

The Galaxy Watch Active 4 is thus expected to launch in two sizes, with 40mm and 44mm spheres with super slim bezels. Although we will also see an aesthetic change in the rest of its structure, eliminating the spaces between the dial and the strap, and replacing the buttons of its predecessor with two thinner and more prominent oval buttons.

On the other hand, it seems that the strap will be slightly wider as well as thinner, using a smaller round eyelet system, creating a still sporty but more elegant design. Something that we will see reinforced even more with the presentation of its new color options, which in addition to the classic black straps, will also add some silver, green and gold variants.

Finally, in the same way as the Galaxy Watch 4, an abandonment of Samsung’s TizenOS operating system is expected to adopt Google’s WearOS, thus setting a new trend for future Samsung smart watches.

Thus, one of the most interesting details of this advance has been the announcement of a presentation date for these watches that, instead of being linked to the next Unpacked event for the arrival of a new family of smartphones from the company, will be will produce next Sunday June 28, within the framework of the Mobile World Congress 2021.