These are the nine tools that Telegram does not yet have and WhatsApp does

Telegram is an instant messaging application just like WhatsApp ; However, this last company belonging to Facebook, continues to be the undisputed leader with more than two billion users worldwide. Although both applications have very similar functions, they also come to differ in certain things, therefore, this time we will show you 9 tools that WhatsApp has and not Telegram.

It is important to note that Telegram maintains a slight feature advantage each time it is updated. How could it be known, recently WhatsApp implemented the tool that allows you to listen to voice notes or audios at twice the speed, but its main competitor already had this function a long time ago.

Everything points to what Telegram It is almost the same as WhatsApp and even superior, however, there are nine things that the application of the brothers Nikolái and Pável Dúrov still do not have or do not include from Mark Zuckerberg’s company.

ADD CONTACTS VIA QR CODES

During the health situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the QR code has been used for practically everything, in order not to manipulate money or objects that increase the risk of contagion. This is one of the functions where WhatsApp Take advantage of Telegram, since you have the possibility to add contacts by only scanning the QR code without having to write their phone number.

Open WhatsApp> go to the three points located in the upper right corner> click on “Settings”.

A new window will open with your name and information. In the upper right corner you will see the icon of a QR code, press it.

Two options will appear “My code” and “Scan code”, the first is for you to add the second for you to add.

FEATURED MESSAGES

All WhatsApp users have at some time highlighted messages (favorites), whether they are audios, messages, stickers, etc., however, the followers of Telegram They don’t have this option yet and have been demanding it for a long time.

STATEMENTS OF TEXT

The classic states as in Windows Live Messenger, who does not remember it, are another of the characteristics that Telegram does not count and that its competition does. Likewise, these can be modified to your liking or choose between the predetermined states such as: “Available”, “At work”, “Busy”, among others.

WHATSAPP EMPRESAS (BUSINESS)

Although it is a parallel application, WhatsApp It has its company version to communicate with its customers directly. Although in Telegram you can create a company account, the process is more tedious because they ask you to fill out the profile and add all your products to the catalog.

GROUP VIDEO CALLS

Maybe in the next few months Telegram You can take advantage of group video calls. At the moment, this function is not available in their application but they have been developing it with a style similar to that of Zoom and it could be ready in a future update. As to WhatsApp allows you to make video calls with up to eight people, in Telegram with only one.

MESSAGES FORWARDED MANY TIMES

More than a tool, it is a warning, with the aim of not spreading Spam or hoaxes (false news) promoted by cybercriminals to scam their victims under the modality of Phishing. When we want to forward a message through WhatsApp that has not been “Forwarded many times”, we can do it with up to a maximum of 5 people. In case it is a message “Forwarded many times” we can only send it to one.

STATE

WhatsApp long ago included a status tab that is independent of conversations or chats, it means that if you want to publish statuses you do it and otherwise you just ignore it. On Telegram, every time you change a profile photo it will immediately appear as a status for your contacts to see, this sometimes turns out to be a bit awkward.

CHAT FUNDS

At the end of 2020, WhatsApp included the option to change a different background for each chat or conversation. As to TelegramIf you change the background in one conversation, it will automatically apply to all of them.

END-TO-END ENCRYPTION

Both applications have the end-to-end encryption tool, but, with a difference where WhatsApp takes great advantage, since Mark Zuckerberg’s application applies to all chats and in Telegram only to secret conversations.