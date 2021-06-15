These are all the secret codes that exist on your Android smartphone

Do you have the latest version? Android 12 It has been officially launched and Google has already made the beta available to everyone that will improve not only the aesthetic aspect of your mobile device, but also the security of your device with an operating system from the Mountain View company.

Via Android 12 Anyone can use the “portrait mode” from any application that uses the now demanding video calls. While in the security section we have the option to add emergency contacts to call them in case of a traffic accident or natural phenomenon.

There is also the tool that allows you to use the SOS function, which allows you to call the emergency center immediately by pressing the on / off button five times.

But to all this, secret codes have been included that can be used on various mobile devices that not only have Android 12 for now, but even in earlier versions. Did you know?

LIST OF CODES THAT YOU CAN USE IN ANDROID

* # 06: This code shows us all the numbers of the IMEI code of our terminal .

. * # 07: With it we can see the value of the Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) Of the device.

## 225 # #: With this code we will see the calendar storage information.

## 426 # #: The text shown corresponds to the diagnosis of Firebase Cloud Messaging (FCM), which offers us information related to Google Play Services.

## 4636 # #: With this code we can see all the information related to the phone, the battery and some network statistics.

.12345+: We will access a calculator in mode Engineering mode or engineering.

It should be noted that, at present, only some models can use Android 12 such as Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL, in addition to Google Pixel 3a, Google Pixel 3a XL, Google Pixel 4, Google Pixel 4 XL, Google Pixel 4a, Google Pixel 4a 5G, Google Pixel 5, ASUS Zenfone 8, Xiaomi Mi 11, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi Mi 11I, Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro, ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G.