There will be AirPods 3 in September, but the AirPods Pro 2 are delayed. What’s going on?

As your filing date approaches, the torrent of rumors and leaks regarding the AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 keep happening. But when will they hit the market? According to Ming-Chi Kuo, later than you think.

Initially The AirPods 3 were expected to hit the market during the first half of the year, while the AirPods Pro 2 would be introduced during the second half.. But of course, the crisis caused by the coronavirus has caused serious problems in the supply of components, which translates into a general delay in production.

So when will Apple’s next TWS earbuds arrive? Well according to Ming-Chi Kuo, the AirPods 3 will be presented in SeptemberWhile the AirPods Pro 2 won’t arrive until 2022.

It should be remembered that it is known Apple analyst It boasts a surprisingly high hit rate, and if we add to this the fact that Apple’s vendor calendar has been leaked, it’s clear that the next earbuds in the AirPods family will be slow to arrive.

enlarge photo Possible design of the AirPods Pro 2 JL Asila

When will the Apple AirPods 3 launch?

For one thing, a report by the Economic Daily News on a Taiwanese supplier of components for MacBooks, Beats headphones and AirPods charging cases confirmed that the AirPods 3 will be released at the end of the year, most likely in September alongside the new generation of iPhone 13 phones.

It looks like, This provider has been increasing the workforce for months to be able to fulfill the production of orders related to the new MacBooks and the AirPods 3 charging case from the Cupertino-based company.

What’s more, Ming-Chi Kuo has stated that, while it is true that sales of Apple headphones have fallen by 25%, with the arrival of the AirPods 3, the company with the bitten apple will increase its sales significantly. More, with the Christmas campaign just around the corner.

The well-known Apple analyst has also sent a note to his clients, stating that Apple has delayed the launch of the AirPods Pro 2 until 2022. In addition, it has lowered its sales forecast from 75 million to 70 million, due to the rise of other products, such as the acclaimed Sony WF-1000XM4, since they are taking away quite a lot of sales.

Obviously you have to take the information with tweezers so that although the baggage of leaks and predictions of Ming-Chi Kuo is high, We will have to wait for Apple to confirm the release date of the AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2.

