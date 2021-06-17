There is growing evidence that the next Airpods will have health functions

Apple is aware that a good part of the success of devices such as the Apple Watch is due to that successful turn that they gave towards health-related issues, thanks to the installation of all kinds of sensors and, above all, a suite capable of collect lots of data and make sense of it. So it is not surprising that they are considering including their wireless headphones within that ecosystem.

And when we talk about Airpods, we are not referring to helmets that have been a failure and need new reasons to boost their sales, but to a refocusing that also has on the radar that issue that concerns us all, such as health. And apparently in the last hours, it seems that Apple is looking for a way to bring those two faces together of the same coin.

Helps in health monitoring

Apple’s vice president of technology, Kevin Lynch, has been in charge of publicizing some of the plans that they want to carry out and that move in that direction of “use sensor fusion” to get more health data and “improve the overall results”. Thanks to the union of the readings that could be done thanks to the iPhone, the Apple Watch and the Airpods.

Apple Airpods Pro. Unsplash

Apple, when conducting some type of health measurement, does not usually rely only on one source and develops tools capable of verifying other data and putting it in context, in something he calls “sensor fusion.” This is where the Airpods would come in to do their bit when it comes to achieving better results. That is, the most real, the ones that are closest to what is happening.

In the interview, Kevin Lunch stated that “one place to look for even more potential in terms of future health capabilities is sensor fusion. Stability when walking is the result not only of the iPhone or Apple Watch acting independently, but of what is possible when the company can use them in combination. Is another place where Apple’s tight software and hardware integration gives you an edge, and it multiplies as the ecosystem of Apple devices and the sensors they carry continue to grow. “Something that would leave the doors open to an integration of Airpods within this philosophy.

So much so that Lynch himself was blunt when stating about the company’s wireless headphones that “today we are already doing sensor fusion in some devices, and I think here [en los cascos] there are all kinds of potential“. We will see.

