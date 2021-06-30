There is a mask that also tests for COVID

Masks are already part of our lives, they are useful and practical, but they could be even more so if they did the COVID Test at the same time.

That’s what researchers from Harvard and MIT have been working on, on a solution based on a mask with a sensor that can capture the user’s breath for COVID-19 and display the results in the next 90 minutes.

The sensor is very small, and it can fit a normal face mask.

To use it we just have to breathe, using the mask, for about 15 to 30 minutes. Then we will press a button on the sensor and wait 90 more minutes, until the result appears in the reading.

The idea is to be able to detect COVID-19, influenza, and other diseases, and even differentiate between COVID variants.

The prototype is cheap, it only costs 5 dollars, so it is assumed that by making many units it could be even cheaper. In addition, the diagnostic system could be directly integrated into the fabric to avoid the sensor completely.

Unfortunately it is not yet ready to go to market, but they believe that, even if it is launched after the pandemic, these sensor masks can help a lot both in future pandemics and when it comes to detecting harmful chemicals or in lab coats that test drug-resistant bacteria. Now the team is looking for business partners to help produce the sensor, so we will have to be patient.

There are other curious masks that we have seen over time, such as the one with built-in headphones, the one that has UV rays to disinfect itself or the one that translates and reads lips, but none of them is as effective as the one that directly indicates whether or not we are infected.

More information at nature.com