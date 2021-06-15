there are only 1.5 million adsl lines left in spain

The unstoppable closure of ADSL continues in Spain, a technology capable of offering much less speed than fiber optics, in addition to having other deficiencies that are almost impossible to solve. In the middle of 2021, it is a nonsensical technology that must finish giving way to fiber optics to the home complemented with very high speed 4G and 5G mobile networks. According to the latest official figures published by the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) , there are just over 1.5 million ADSL lines in Spain.

The shutdown of ADSL control panels It is a process that has been carried out in Spain for several years and is expected to be complete by 2025. At that time, practically all the plants will have disappeared, or will have been adapted to offer fiber optics to residents of the zone. As we already know, some requirements must be met that end up delaying the process:

A switch can only be closed when more than 25% of the customers of that switch connect by alternative means to the copper network.

If there are alternative operators disaggregating the loop, Telefónica must continue to provide this wholesale service for 5 years and with 6 months of custody.

If there are no alternative operators in the plant, the warranty period is reduced to 1 year with the relevant 6 months of storage.

Deployment of FTTH and other data from Spain in April 2021

According to the latest official figures, fiber optic connections to the home (FTTH) exceeded 11.9 million lines at the end of April 2021, showing that it is the predominant technology in our country. Currently, 39.2% of the total FTTH lines correspond to Movistar, about 5 million active lines.

Regarding ADSL, we have 700,000 fewer lines than a year ago, which contrasts with the increase of 1.4 million FTTH lines in the same period. By operators, 81.1% of the total lines are concentrated in the three main operators, Movistar, Orange (including Jazztel) and Vodafone (including Ono).

If we already went to mobile telephony, they registered 570.302 mobile portabilities, adding 27,391 new lines in the month of April. M2M lines for connected devices stood at 7.86 million lines, 12.8% more than a year ago. Movistar, Orange and Vodafone account for 75.1% of the total number of mobile lines in Spain in this segment.

Finally, fixed lines continue to lose presence in the market with 35,316 less. Portability was 164,693 lines. Indirect access NEBA (FTTH and copper) also fell, losing 31,901 lines during the month of April.