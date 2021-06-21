The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is finally updated to Android 11 with MIUI 12

Xiaomi updated its Redmi Note 9 family a long time ago to one of the latest versions of its layer, MIUI 12, although this update did not mean a leap in your operating system. The phone then kept Android 10 as the main core and the advance only occurred in its proprietary layer.

Now, the eastern firm has finally released the update that will make the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 finally have Android 11 running through your veins. The release has initially occurred in Russia although it is accompanied by the global version so it may take a while to reach the rest of the markets.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is updated to Android 11

As we say, with this update Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9 still remains in MIUI 12 but advances in terms of the operating system. The phone leaves Android 10 behind to enter Android 11 thanks to a heavyweight upgrade We recommend downloading through a WiFi connection so as not to wear down our data connection (as long as it is not unlimited, naturally).

With the arrival of Android 11, the REdmi Note 9 incorporates improvements to its system such as improved intelligent responses, notification bubbles, Android 11 significantly improves privacy with single-use permissions (for microphone, camera and location) and also improvements in the performance and battery drain.

At the moment, the updates have been glimpsed in two versions, that of the global ROM (which affects the vast majority of markets) and that of the Russian ROM, so we should receive this update in the coming days with the version number V12.0.1.0.RJOMIXM in our case.

Via | Gizmochina