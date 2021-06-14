The Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 will not arrive alone: ​​it will have its own alternative to the Apple AirTag

Little by little we are getting to know new details of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 4, the next flagship of the Asian firm. We know that it will have a 90 Hz screen, as well as being the first phone to have a front camera hidden under the screen.

And now new data has been leaked suggesting that the Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 could feature ultra-wideband tracking technology. We are talking about a technology that was designed with low energy Bluetooth to create an ecosystem in which all types of devices can be tracked.

Taking into account that we are talking about the technology used by the company of the bitten apple for its Apple AirTags, or the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag, it seems that Xiaomi will take advantage of the launch of the Mi MIX 4 to Present your own alternative to Apple and Samsung solutions.

What will the Xiaomi Airtags do?

enlarge photo Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 camera Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 xiaomi

Remember that this technology is being used to exhaustively track any object, which can be especially useful to avoid unnecessary scares, such as losing your mobile phone. And it was to be expected that Xiaomi would end up launching its own devices with this technology.

Regarding the rest of possible characteristics of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 4The truth is that the Beijing-based company has managed to prevent too much information from leaking about its next workhorse.

Anyway, we know that the Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 is codenamed Odin, in addition to having a Snapdragon 888 processor, accompanied by between 6 and 12 GB of RAM. It is also expected to feature an OLED screen that will stand out for offering a refresh rate of between 90 and 120 Hz, which could be variable to adapt to each situation, in addition to surprising with a front camera hidden under the panel so that the aesthetics of this element are not broken.

Since we are talking about the aesthetic section, it should be noted that the Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 will have other surprises. No, it will not be a folding phone as expected at first, but it will have a series of premium elements, such as tempered glass finishes,

Regarding the possible Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 presentation date, at the moment it is a complete mystery, but if one takes into account that the previous models were presented between September and October, we can venture that the next colossus of the company will see the light during the last quarter of this year 2021.

