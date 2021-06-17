The wizard will be updated and you no longer have to say “Ok Google” to activate it

The Google Assistant It is a virtual assistant developed with artificial intelligence and exclusive for all Android mobile devices; This allows us to access different functions using only our voice, for example setting an alarm, searching for something in the web browser, etc. In a future update it will no longer be necessary to say “Ok Google” to order something to your cell phone, learn more details in the following note.

The Google Assistant It is undoubtedly an excellent tool when we do not have time to manipulate our cell phone or we are simply lazy. It is not necessary that we use the mobile to work, even with the screen off we can ask someone to call, ask them questions to search for it in the browser, change a song on the player, among other simple tasks.

To request all the tasks to our assistant we first have to tell him “Ok Google”, otherwise you will not access the orders. Some people find this to be a bummer and still others think it is very ridiculous; However, Google you are thinking of leaving behind this famous phrase and now the assistant will be able to register your voice through different commands.

It should be noted that the phrase will not be removed completely, since for specific tasks such as voice search in the engine it will be necessary to apply it. As for everyday tasks, this word will no longer be an essential requirement.

In conclusion, you can customize the keywords so that the Google Assistant follow a specific order. This will be through a “Habit Reading” that promises a simpler and more dynamic interaction with your device. It is important to clarify that there is still no update date, but it was known that the tool would be ready in the coming months.

HOW TO ACTIVATE THE GOOGLE ASSISTANT

Press and hold the start button on your cell phone.

Home button (Photo: Mag)

A window will open with the message “Try saying” and then we have to press the compass icon that is in the lower right corner.

Compass icon (Photo: Mag)

Here we have to go to our “Profile” photo that is located in the upper right corner and choose “Settings”.

Now, we press the “Voice Match” option and activate the “Hey Google” box.

Voice Match and activate “Hey Google” (Photo: Mag)