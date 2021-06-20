The trick to recover search history from Google Chrome if you have deleted it

Most users who browse from a computer or laptop (Laptop) use Google Chrome , and those who perform searches from mobile devices (smartphones) also prefer it as their main browser. If you ever deleted Chrome history for privacy reasons and regretted doing so, don’t worry, in this note we are going to teach you a simple trick to recover deleted history.

With this it is clear that Google Chrome It is the most used web browser in the world. A single person can visit more than 50 pages a day and when he does not want to leave a trace of what he has searched for on the internet, he chooses to delete his history. Suddenly you feel that you have made a mistake because you have deleted important content and you wonder how can I get it back? It is something that we will teach you next.

Before teaching you the trick, you should know that since Google Chrome you can open all the pages you want without leaving evidence of what you have been looking for. To achieve this you just have to open the browser and click on the three dots that are in the upper right corner, then, choose the option “New incognito window” and browse without worries.

HOW TO RECOVER THE DELETED HISTORY

All the information you have looked for in Google Chrome it is in the DNS cache.

it is in the DNS cache. First, press Windows key + R to open the “Run” window

Then, type the command “CMD” and click OK.

“Run” window (Photo: Mag)

A black window will appear.

Next to C: Users EXAMPLE.MAG> we write the following: ipconfig / displaydns

It is important to clarify that after the arrow (>) there must be a space and then copy said command.

We copy and paste the command as we see in the image (Photo: Mag)

Finally, we press enter and voila, Windows will throw us all the searches we have made in Google Chrome.

Do you have problems with Google Chrome? If the browser crashes, crashes or simply does not open a web page and you get the following messages: “Proxy error in Google Chrome” or “This web page is not available”, click here to know the solutions and recommendations that help to solve this problem.