The transformable electric van that we will see in a month

A year ago I read the adventure of a man who decided to cross Spain with an electric car. It was hell, with hours of waiting for charging, with tension when the battery runs out and there are many kilometers to go until the next recharging point … it was a lesson learned.

Electric cars are fine for short trips, for the city, and, with few exceptions, it is not recommended to venture out on the road with something based on lithium batteries.

That is why we were all stunned when the eBussy van was announced, a vehicle that is already in the functional prototype phase, created by ElectricBrands, and which will launch in a few weeks under the name Xbus.

It will be the most versatile and affordable electric vehicles out there, capable of transforming between pickup, van, mini-camper and more.

ElectricBrands has a lot of experience with electric scooters, and is now taking an important step with a prototype that will make its debut on July 7, when it will also introduce an ordering system and a collective investment campaign.

The first Xbus will be a double cab van that can be changed with modules, as if it were a Lego. That way it can be transformed into a caravan, small passenger van, long van, and other configurations.

ElectricBrands plans to couple its modular body components to two different chassis: an off-road chassis with a higher off-road suspension setup and a lower, more road-oriented standard chassis. Both chassis options will include an all-wheel drive electric powertrain with four motors. The company’s battery solution is as modular as its body, available in sizes between 10 and 30 kWh for estimated ranges of 200 to 600 km.

They are lightweight materials, and have integrated solar charging. It is so light that it falls into the L7e-B2 quadricycle homologation class. It is legally limited to three passengers.

The plans call for more than 10 different configurations, with prices ranging from € 15,800 for the two-seat platform to € 28,800 for the off-road caravan.

ElectricBrands already offers reservations in Europe with an early bird discount of € 1,000 valid until the end of June. At the moment almost 10,000 reservations have already been made.

We are still a long way from having such an affordable and reliable vehicle, but this is how the future is built, with ideas that evolve and technologies that improve what exists.