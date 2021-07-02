The Tesla Model 2 will arrive in 2023 and at a knockdown price

Although Tesla dominates the electric car industry, there is one market in particular that eludes it: compact vehicles. And now we have known new data from the Tesla Model 2, the next electric car from the company founded by Elon Musk and which will be in charge of standing up to rivals such as the Volkswagen ID.3, the Kia e-Niro or the Nissan Leaf.

And now the Autocar portal has revealed New details on the launch of the Tesla Model 2. For starters, they claim that this compact electric car hit the market in 2023 to compete with the heavyweights of its range.

And considering that the sale price will be around 20,000 euros at the exchange rate, We are facing a real sales bomb and a before and after in the company founded by Elon Musk, as it will move away from high-end electric vehicles to attack a new market for the motor giant.

How Tesla will make the Model 2 so cheap

enlarge photo Tesla Model 2 Tesla

You may wonder How can it be that Tesla has managed to lower the cost of production of the Model 2 so much. And the secret is in a new type of battery technology in which Elon Musk’s company works and that aims to lower manufacturing costs by 50%, in addition to offering five times more energy and up to 16% more autonomy per load.

When the motor giant announced these batteries last year, Elon Musk noted that “One of the things that Tesla worries the most is its ability to produce batteries: I am very concerned that we don’t have a really affordable car, and that’s something that we will have. in the future. For this, we need cheaper batteries. “

Now the signature estimates that mass production of these cheap batteries will be possible in 2022, and it could cost an average of about 90 euros per kWh, a notable difference from the 130 euros it costs approximately today.

In this way, the Tesla Model 2 would have a fairly cheap price, in addition to offering a range of 400 kilometers, which suggests that it could be a best seller. Some details remain to be known, since it is estimated that it will have a battery of less than 50 kWh, or if there will be a version with greater autonomy. But all we can do is wait for Elon Musk to confirm the release date and price of this compact electric car from Tesla.

>