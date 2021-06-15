The TCL Moveaudio S600 headphones arrive in Spain: availability and price

Although the Asian manufacturer has a Smart TV catalog beyond any doubt, the truth is that TCL manufactures other products, such as sound bars. And now they have just launched their TCL Moveaudio S600, a completely wireless headphones of the most complete.

Its main weapons? A active noise cancellation so you can enjoy clear, crisp and uninterrupted sound in addition to support for Google Fast Pair, so they will be very easy headphones to pair with your phone or tablet.

Design and features of the TCL Moveaudio S600

enlarge photo TCL Moveaudio S600 TCL TCL

On an aesthetic level, we find premium headphones that are available in white, black or gray. To this must be added his IP54 certification that guarantees resistance to dust and water, making the TCL Moveaudio S600 perfect headphones for the most athletic users.

We cannot forget about touch buttons that integrate each of the helmets, and that will allow you to control the reproduction of the music, invoke the Google voice assistant, in addition to activating active noise cancellation.

And since we talked about the noise cancellation of the TCL Moveaudio S600, It should be noted that they have a total of six microphones to offer a hybrid system and echo cancellation so that your voice sounds very clear and crisp when you make or receive a call.

Regarding the autonomy of the TCL Moveaudio S600, say that the firm has achieved high results. So that you get used to the idea, have up to 8 hours of playback that is extended to 32 hours of autonomy if the charging case is used. Not enough for you? You should know that the case hides a fast charging system that allows you to enjoy 1 hour of playback with 10 minutes of charging.

Availability and price

The icing on the cake is put by its support with Google Fast Pair, so you can link these headphones to any iOS or Android device in the simplest way. Without a doubt a product of height and that will more than meet your expectations. In addition, its bluetooth 5.0 connectivity guarantees a stable connection without interruptions.

Regarding the release date and TCL Moveaudio S600 headphones price, to say that these helmets are already available in Spain, in the colors black, white and gray, at a price of only 149.99 euros. A very interesting figure looking at the technical characteristics of headphones that will not disappoint you at all.

