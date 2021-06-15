The six new features that will come to Android this summer

Google wanted to share a preview of the news that will reach the Android mobile device ecosystem throughout this summer, which is very about to begin.

First of all, talk about the expansion of its free earthquake early warning and detection service, recently available in New Zealand and Greece, and which will now reach Turkey, the Philippines, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, with a forecast to expand globally over the next year.



Also that the Messages app will let you highlight important messages, which will facilitate that later these messages can be accessed through a search option, without having to go through the long history of conversations where they are present.

On the other hand, they want encourage the use of Emoji Kitchen stickers with the arrival of contextual suggestions when writing a message through Gboard, supporting messages in English, Spanish and Portuguese, and on Android 6.0 or higher devices.

This feature is currently in GBoard beta.

But more important if possible is the expansion of the possibilities of the Google Assistant, which may be able to carry out more activities within the applications through the corresponding voice commands. Google uses as an example commands such as “” Ok Google, pay my Capital One bill “and” Ok Google, see my miles on Strava “, among other possibilities.

Also important is the feature coming to Voice Access in beta. It’s about the gaze detection function, and basically what it does is limit its operation only in those moments in which it detects that the user is looking at the screen. But in addition to the detection of glances, it also has an improved system for entering passwords in their corresponding fields, where users can enter letters, numbers and symbols.

According to Google’s announcement:

For example, you can say “Uppercase P assword” or symbol names (like “dollar sign” to enter a $), making it faster to enter your password securely.

And finally, the Android Auto app brings new customization capabilities and new experiences, which will be present on Android 6 or higher devices and when connected to the vehicle.

Google says that it is now possible to customize the home page from the phone, as well as manually configure the dark mode. New tabs also arrive with the aim of facilitating content navigation, and even now it is faster to start it in cars with a few simple taps.

Android Auto also debuts experiences for electric vehicle charging, parking and navigation, and even with the improved messaging experience, favorite messaging apps can now be accessed from the home page.

More information: Google