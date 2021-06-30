The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 leaked in video and in detail: this is the next Samsung folding

The evolution of the original Samsung Galaxy Fold, and the later Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, is about to come to light: this is attested by the latest leaks. Both in images and video: the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is warming up engines ahead of your next presentation.

It is noted that Samsung is preparing in the background the presentation of its next devices, those that are oriented to face the second half of 2021 in order to increase the company’s sales. The range premium of the mark “is hungry”Not surprisingly, it has not received devices since the Samsung Galaxy S21 at the beginning of the year. Now, curves are coming. And many folds.

7.5 inches with extended display and up to 120 Hz refresh rate

Image from Digit News

It is not the first time that we have seen the leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 since it has been appearing in photographs for a few months, even today we discovered new images leaked in the form of renders. Precisely, it has been OnLeaks, the famous “leaker”, who has shared a video from the 3D designs of the future foldable device.

As usual, do not take designs, features and leaks totally seriously as there is always room for error until Samsung finally presents the device. Even so, it is probably just as seen in the video leaked by OneLeaks: the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 aims for a more refined design, with a better folding mechanism, a folding screen with perforation for the front camera and an exterior screen with a size that almost occupies the entire front face.

The characteristics of the screens have been leaked: the folding one would be 7.5 inches extended; with the outside rising to 6.23 inches. Both would be AMOLED and with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 would have S Pen compatibility, it would include a fingerprint reader on the side of the phone, would offer resistance to dust and water (It would be weird if it was IP68), it would have a 4,400 mAh battery and 25 W fast charging.

Image from Digit News

We will have to wait for the presentation, initially scheduled for August 1 as previously leaked along with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. As we said, Until Samsung assures it, we will have to maintain the logical reserves.

Via | Digit News