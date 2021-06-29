The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 leaked in detail: images, features and more

Samsung’s folding mobiles await a renewal for this 2021, surely for this summer. And we already know in detail what the next Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be like: a leak reveals from the design to certain features of the future Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. We even know a possible filing date.

The year began sufficiently moved in the Samsung catalog with the premiere of the Galaxy S21 family, a range of phones where the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra stands out on its own merits. Later the brand presented several mid-range, such as the Samsung Galaxy A52G; Without knowing yet when mobile phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Samsung Galaxy Note 21 will see the light (if it ends up finally presenting itself). Of rumors we are not badly served, yes: the last to appear is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Much larger, more refined exterior screen with Snapdragon 888

The biggest design change between the possible Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (the brand would skip number 2) concerns its external screen, the one that appears when the phone is folded. From a reduced panel Samsung would go to a 1.9 inch color screen from which to view from the clock to the playback control.

The images revealed by GizNext exclusively reveal the complete design of the possible Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. This would maintain a similar line to its predecessor, also the folding would be the same: in the form of a “shell” or clamshell to fully protect the folding screen.

The flexible screen would keep the 6.7 inches along with AMOLED technology. The mobile would offer a front camera under the panel (It would be Samsung’s first with this feature), it would equip a Snapdragon 888 processor, the battery would be larger than that of the original Z Flip and it would have a dual-tone exterior with eight colors to choose from: Dark Green, Light Violet, Beige, Gray , Black, Pink, Dark Blue and White.

From GizNext ensures that Samsung would unveil its Galaxy Z Flip 3 on August 1. This date coincides with the usual release schedule. And, if fulfilled, surely the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (or Galaxy Watch Active 4) and, perhaps, also the Samsung Galaxy Note 21 will see the light. It would be a full-fledged Unpacked, not like the presentation from One UI Watch during MWC 2021.

Via | GizNext, SamMobile