The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 won’t get Wear OS 3 either

MWC 2021. Just a week ago we anticipated Qualcomm’s latest announcement about the ability of your Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipsets, ensuring that these would be able to withstand Google’s new Wear OS 3.0 version, thus relegating the burden of updating thousands of smartwatches directly to their manufacturers. Thus, Fossil’s first refusal is now joined by another important drop, with Samsung having confirmed that the Galaxy Watch 4 will be its first smartphone to abandon Tizen OS.

While this is somewhat bitter news for the users of this smartwatch, Samsung has promised that it will not abandon (at least for now) the owners of its Tizen-based smartwatches, who will continue to receive updates and support from periodically for the next three years from the first date of availability of the product.

Something that, while promising that they will not be abandoned immediately, already sets a countdown to the full jump to Wear OS, making the Galaxy Watch 3 is out of date before it is even the first year since its launch. And it is that although they have the support of Samsung, the great improvements that the new unified program brings, including support for Android applications, will be lost.

However, while Qualcomm publicly announced the compatibility of its old chipsets with this new operating system, the latest rumors shared by SamMobile suggest that they would not be the manufacturers, but Google itself the one that would be blocking attempts to put Wear OS 3.0 not only on Samsung smartwatches, but also on existing Wear OS smartwatches.

Thus, smartwatches running Wear OS 3.0 will continue to depend on Qualcomm releasing the board support packages and using them to be used by OEMs to create updates for their wearable devices. Thus, it is expected that the rest of the smartwatch manufacturers, except those of Chinese origin and those still vetoed by the US authorities, end up joining this new ecosystem started with Wear OS 3.0.