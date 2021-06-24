The renewal of the iPhone SE could arrive in early 2022 …

A little over a year ago, Apple surprised with the launch of the renewal of the iPhone SE. It was a long-awaited change considering that the first generation model was already quite out of date, but the idea of ​​having an iPhone with a lower price, but also with an older design, liked quite to users. And, on this occasion, with the iPhone SE of the year 2020 this is something that has been maintained, only in this case it inherits the body of the iPhone 8 instead. However, we have been hearing about a possible renewal of this device for next year, and it seems that it could be closer even than we imagined at first.

A new iPhone SE could arrive sooner than we thought according to Kuo

As posted 9to5Mac, apparently the new iPhone SE could arrive throughout the first quarter of 2022, just a few months after the launch of the expected iPhone 13 that it would take place in the month of September if everything goes according to plan, something that Kuo really assured long ago but has reiterated in the last hours. In this way, although it seems that it will not be a model that arrives with too many changes, it would break with the market of the previous model and could integrate quite well taking into account that at that time there are many launches of Android devices.

This rumor arrives by the well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo along with others related to the supposed iPhone 13. In addition, according to Kuo it seems that the new generation would not incorporate too many new features on this occasion with respect to the current 2nd generation model. In fact, it seems that at first everything points to the design would be the same or a very similar one, identical with respect to the screen size.