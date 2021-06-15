The Realme GT 5G arrives in Spain: official price and availability

Presented in China at the beginning of last March, the Realme GT 5G has finally taken the road to Europe and has landed on the old continent in different countries, including Spain. The eastern manufacturer brings its model to our territory with hardly any changes and also does so by putting it into circulation the two variants available, both the 8GB / 128GB and the 12GB / 256GB.

The new Realme phone thus treads our country, becoming an international mobile in its own right and bringing to our territory an authentic high-end configuration that we can buy both in its blue glass version and in the yellow version with a vegan leather back. The model will start at 449 euros in its most economical option.

This is the Realme GT 5G

Realme GT 5G Screen 6.43-inch Super AMOLED

Ratio 20: 9

FullHD + at 2,400 x 1,080

100% DCI-P3 / 98% NTSC

Refresh at 120Hz

360Hz touch refresh

Perforated panel Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 2.84GHz

GPU Adreno 660 Versions 8GB / 128GB

8GB / 256GB

12GB / 256GB

LPDDR5 / UFS 3.1 Rear cameras Main: 64 megapixels f / 1.8 26mm

Angular: 8 megapixels f / 2.3 16mm 119º

Macro: 2 megapixels f / 2.4 22mm 88.8º Frontal camera 16 megapixels f / 2.4 78º Drums 4,500 mAh

65W fast charge System Android 11

Realme UI 2.0 Connectivity Dual 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

Dual GPS / GLONASS / Beidou / Galileo

Headphone jack

USB type C Dimensions and weight Leather: 158.5 x 73.3 x 9.1 mm

Leather: 186.5 grams

Glass: 158.5 x 73.3 x 8.4 mm

Glass: 186 grams Others Fingerprint reader behind the screen

Stereo speakers

Dolby sound

Hi-Fi Audio

Liquid refrigeration Price 8 / 128GB: 449 euros

12 / 256GB: 599 euros

A high-end with all the letters

Although we may not be facing a premium model like those that lead the catalogs of other manufacturers, the Realme GT 5G does exhibits all the power necessary to place itself in the first positions of the market. The Snapdragon 888 together with the model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal space give a good account of this.

There will also be no lack of power on the side of a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz visual refresh and 360Hz touch refresh, which makes it ideal for the consumption of advanced games. Even more so if we consider that its 4,500 mAh battery charges a maximum of 65W, so returning full power to the phone is a matter of a few minutes.

The new Realme GT 5G will arrive on the manufacturer’s website in Spain, realme.com, and it will also be available on both Aliexpress and Amazon. And yes, we will have special promotions during the first days of sale that will reduce its price substantially. Let’s go by parts.

The Realme GT 5G will cost 449 euros (8GB / 128GB) and 599 euros (12GB / 256GB) regularly in all the indicated stores but we can lower its price as follows: