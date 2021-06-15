The Realme GT 5G arrives in Spain: official price and availability

Presented in China at the beginning of last March, the Realme GT 5G has finally taken the road to Europe and has landed on the old continent in different countries, including Spain. The eastern manufacturer brings its model to our territory with hardly any changes and also does so by putting it into circulation the two variants available, both the 8GB / 128GB and the 12GB / 256GB.
The new Realme phone thus treads our country, becoming an international mobile in its own right and bringing to our territory an authentic high-end configuration that we can buy both in its blue glass version and in the yellow version with a vegan leather back. The model will start at 449 euros in its most economical option.
This is the Realme GT 5G
|
Realme GT 5G
|
Screen
|
6.43-inch Super AMOLED
|
Processor
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 2.84GHz
|
Versions
|
8GB / 128GB
|
Rear cameras
|
Main: 64 megapixels f / 1.8 26mm
|
Frontal camera
|
16 megapixels f / 2.4 78º
|
Drums
|
4,500 mAh
|
System
|
Android 11
|
Connectivity
|
Dual 5G
|
Dimensions and weight
|
Leather: 158.5 x 73.3 x 9.1 mm
|
Others
|
Fingerprint reader behind the screen
|
Price
|
8 / 128GB: 449 euros
A high-end with all the letters
Although we may not be facing a premium model like those that lead the catalogs of other manufacturers, the Realme GT 5G does exhibits all the power necessary to place itself in the first positions of the market. The Snapdragon 888 together with the model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal space give a good account of this.
There will also be no lack of power on the side of a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz visual refresh and 360Hz touch refresh, which makes it ideal for the consumption of advanced games. Even more so if we consider that its 4,500 mAh battery charges a maximum of 65W, so returning full power to the phone is a matter of a few minutes.
The new Realme GT 5G will arrive on the manufacturer’s website in Spain, realme.com, and it will also be available on both Aliexpress and Amazon. And yes, we will have special promotions during the first days of sale that will reduce its price substantially. Let’s go by parts.
The Realme GT 5G will cost 449 euros (8GB / 128GB) and 599 euros (12GB / 256GB) regularly in all the indicated stores but we can lower its price as follows:
- Aliexpress: The 8GB / 128GB model will cost only 369 euros from June 21 to 25.
- Amazon: The 12GB / 256GB model will cost only 499 euros during the Prime Days of June 21 and 22.
- Realme.com: The 8GB / 128GB model will cost 399 euros and the 12GB / 256GB model will cost 499 euros if we buy them on June 21 and 22.