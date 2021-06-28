The Partial Download function arrives in the Netflix app for Android

Netflix, the popular audiovisual content transmission platform, which continues to hold on to its position despite growing competition, does not want users to be left without watching their favorite movies and series on their devices if they have not completed the download of the themselves.

This is why they have just launched for Android users a new feature called partial download, which enables users to view the partially downloaded content without waiting for the download to complete.



Seeing something is better than not being able to see anything, especially for a long time

Netflix takes into account that there may be circumstances in which users may have connection problems, either due to reaching the data limit or not having mobile coverage (or Wi-Fi), which prevents them from completing the downloads, for example, before go on a plane trip.

In this sense, the idea is that users can see what they already have available on their devices without the need to wait, which could even last for a long time.

As we say, this novelty is reaching Android users, both on mobiles and tablets, although Netflix does not forget the users of iOS devices, indicating that the new function will arrive in the testing phase to this system over the next few months.

Until now, it was necessary to complete the downloads of series and movies (or any other chosen content) before being able to see them. From now on, users will be able to see, even if not in its entirety, said content, until the moment comes when the downloads that make it possible to see the remaining part can be completed.

There is no doubt that it is one more improvement that is reaching the users of the platform with the aim of improving the experience, and continuing to maintain the loyalty of subscribers thanks to the capabilities that have been reaching the application throughout this time. without for that reason it has become complex to use.

Presumably they will already be developing other improvements, so we will see them arrive over time.

Source: Netflix