The ‘partial download’ comes to Netflix for Android: you can now watch content before finishing the download

When we compared the most popular streaming apps, we already saw that Android has a clear winner: Netflix. And it is, among other things, for the lots of added functionalities offered by the on-demand content platform.

This range of functionalities has expanded in recent months with the arrival of ‘Play something’ -for Netflix to choose and suggest content- and ‘Downloads for you’ -so that the platform automatically downloads series and movies based on your tastes- . From now on, in addition, Android users will be able to watch a movie or episode of a series even though it hasn’t finished downloading.

You can play the downloaded fragment offline

Netflix has long allowed its users to download content to watch it offline, but little by little it has been enriching that function with new possibilities. Until now, however, it was only possible to play the content when it finished downloading. That is, until the download of the movie or chapter was complete, you could not see anything, not even the downloaded fragment.

That just changed for Android users because Netflix has updated its app, so from now on we can see the downloaded content even if you have not finished getting off. This new ‘Partial Download’ feature is available now on Android phones and tablets (versions 7.64 and higher), and will begin testing it on iOS soon.

In case we have downloaded a part of the movie and we go offline, we will not only be able to see that fragment offline, but also, when we are connected again, the Netflix app will download the remaining part and we can see what we were missing while it finishes downloading.