The OPPO Reno 6z is almost completely filtered showing a more ambitious camera and AMOLED panel

According to the leaks, there is less and less for us to meet the OPPO Reno 6z, one of the mid-range terminals of the Chinese company that will eventually reach our territory.

The successor of the OPPO Reno 5z barely hides secrets, and it is that most of its specifications and technical characteristics. Let’s check what is known about this device.

A conservative evolution for the new Reno

For the new generation of the OPPO Reno, according to the latest leaks, the company will be quite conservative, with no major changes in sight. The panel aims to be the same compared to the previous generation, with 6.43 inches, 60Hz refresh rate and AMOLED resolution.

I would also repeat memory configuration, with 8 + 256 GB, one of the strongest points of this terminal. On the processor there is not too much data, although It is not ruled out that they will repeat with a MediaTek SoC.

The battery will maintain, according to the leaked information, a capacity of 4,310mAh, with the same fast charge. The OPPO Reno 5z had a 30W charge, while its successor will go to 40W. There will also be a jump at the camera level, with a 64 megapixel main sensor instead of 48, an ultra wide angle and two secondary sensors.

OPPO has not yet given a date for the launch of its new Reno 6z, although everything indicates that we will see it presented in the coming weeks in its country of origin, with no news on when it will arrive in our territory.

Via | MySmartPrice