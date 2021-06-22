The only developer who publicly joined Facebook VR ads dropped the initiative

In the past week, Facebook announced that it would begin rolling out ads within Oculus Quest apps on a trial basis.

The only ones to publicly confirm that they would join this pilot program would be Resolution Games, creators of the game Blaston, who recently announced their withdrawal, at least momentarily, from this initiative.

Ads on Oculus Quest suffered setback due to lack of support

Facebook VR ads, focused on their virtual reality environments, are not an entirely new initiative. In 2019, it started a first test program that displayed ads on the Oculus interface itself.

The idea of ​​extending this model to the applications of this ecosystem was communicated by Facebook last Wednesday. Except for “a couple of other developers” not publicly identified, the only visible endorsement came from Resolution Games.

The players of Blaston, the flagship title of this company, did not support the initiative, criticizing the studio for planning the addition of advertising in a paid game. Faced with criticism, the developers have reversed their decision.

Through a press release reproduced by Upload VR, Resolution Games CEO Tommy Palm acknowledged that Blaston is not the best fit for this kind of advertising test. Therefore, we no longer plan to implement the test.

Resolution Games’ withdrawal from this initiative is temporary. Although the initial decision was not entirely correct, they still have another more suitable title for this type of essay as an alternative. “As an alternative, we are looking to see if it is feasible to move this small temporary trial to our free game, Bait! sometime in the future »Palm added.

Apart from the contradictory that it could be in the first instance to receive ads in a purchased application, this event still allows the development of projections around a possible future in which, if current commercial dynamics are followed, the presentation of advertising in apps of virtual reality could be a financing alternative for free services.

“If VR ads become inevitable as they have been on other platforms, we want to make sure that while we have this opportunity to start over and get it right, we do just that. We welcome any and all of your comments along the way so that we can have a constructive conversation about this and create the best way forward »Palm commented on its projections in the area.