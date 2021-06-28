The OnePlus Nord 2, revealed: more power than ever and high-end design

The OnePlus Nord 2 has been leaking for a while, although, to date, there was not much information about its design. This phone will be, a priori, the true successor to the original OnePlus Nord, with the OnePlus Nord CE 5G being an inexpensive alternative to it.

This new terminal has been almost completely leaked at the hands of Evleaks, who has spoken about its specifications and shown its supposed design. We tell you everything that is known to date about this new model after the new filtration.

A OnePlus Nord smelling like OnePlus 9

At the design level, the OnePlus Nord 2, according to the leaked information, will drink directly from the OnePlus 9. In fact, Its back will be a carbon copy of the OnePlus 9, with a large camera module that incorporates two main sensors and one secondary. Its dimensions will be, according to the leaked information of 160 x 73.8 x 8.1 mm, somewhat higher than the first generation Nord.

When you turn it around, we will find according to this information a very well used front, to accommodate a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel, with 90Hz refresh rate. The processor of this terminal will be the MediaTek Dimensity 1200, a beast accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and a 4,500mAh battery with still unknown fast charging.

There is talk that it will be able to go up to 12 + 256 GB of storage and that, at the connectivity level, will feature 5G, next-generation Bluetooth and the latest WiFi technologies. The Alert Slider could not be missing in a terminal of this range, despite the fact that we lost it with the Nord CE.

At the photographic level, a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary lens and a two-megapixel secondary sensor are expected. It is not known if it will have OIS or not, as in the case of the original OnePlus Nord. How could it be otherwise, it is expected to arrive with Android 11 and the latest version of OxygenOS.