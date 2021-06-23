The news of Zoom for those who opt for the hybrid work model

Zoom is introducing some improvements and launching new features in some of its features to be as well prepared as possible for emerging hybrid work environments, as announced yesterday.

From the outset he is launching a new user interface in Zoom Rooms and Zoom Phone. Regarding Zoom Phone, the business communication service, available as a complement to other services at the Zoom Pro level, the platform also points out that Caller ID verification will now have more stringent compliance as the caller ID certification will be based on the industry standards STIR (Secure Telephony Identity Revisited) / SHAKEN (Secure handling of asserted information using toKENs), developed to prevent falsification of telephone numbers.



This will make outgoing calls from users using Zoom numbers in the United States certified according to FCC regulations. What’s more, Zoom Phone also begins to operate in Japan, being the 47th country in which this service is available.

To have the most optimized and organized chats

With respect to Zoom Chat, the platform is adding new features that try to help users to better organize their chat conversations, where they can set messages to reach specific messages, among other possibilities, and can also differentiate the different chat conversations through the new identifying icons, which allow you to clearly see when they are individual conversations, group chats and channels.

Lastly, Zoom also is bringing Administration Channel Management to customers who have advanced chat encryption, which makes it easier for users to see who has access to their information.

Undoubtedly, the resumption of activity in physical work centers is motivating the increase in the hybrid work modality, where one part carries out its activity in the work centers, while the other part continues remotely.

This is well known at Zoom, who is trying to anticipate this scenario for those companies that are committed to this modality of productivity, which may even be a novelty at first, but there is no doubt that this form of work has come to stay, allowing greater flexibility with the needs of workers.

Like Zoom, other companies are also having this type of work in mind, so it will be a matter of time before we see new initiatives that allow us to cover the needs that arise in this type of work.