The new TCL smart glasses to enjoy your favorite content

TCL has a new smart glasses that escape the concept of smart glasses that other technology companies are developing today, mainly focused on offering augmented reality experiences.

However, the idea of ​​TCL with its new smart glasses is more focused on serving as an entertainment center. For this, the NXTWEAR G It accepts the connection to any other device that has a USB-C output, that is, you will have to be somewhat uncomfortable having to support a cable, although in its favor, it makes this device lighter by not having to house any battery, which reduces its weight.



Regarding its main characteristics, the NXTWEAR G brings two Sony micro OLED screens at FullHD resolution, which is equivalent to being in front of a 140 ″ screen with a 16: 9 aspect ratio, according to Gizmodo, in addition to having stereo speakers and adapter Of lenses.

It is striking that this device has an open fit design, so it is not known to what extent it is capable of blocking both light and external noise when enjoying any content.

But TCL go further and also has a multi-screen collaboration technology, by which the content of a screen can be taken to other devices, existing in the preview phase, and perfectly applicable to the new NXTWEAR G, so that in addition from its playful aspect, it also becomes a device designed for productivity.

Of course, at the moment it is unknown what the price will be and what markets it will reach, only that it will be to selected markets, without the company having defined more in this regard.

Be that as it may, it is interesting to know that not all companies follow the same path, with some, such as TCL, who seek different directions regarding the search for the perfect smart glasses for Augmented Reality.

It would be interesting to know the users that will be given by those who buy them, although obviously it will not be a device that will be seen frequently like many other devices that are part of our daily lives.

In any case, to go on a trip or for other specific situations, it can be an interesting solution for those who want to enjoy their favorite content privately and without disturbing anyone, being something similar to having a movie theater in full mobility.

Image Credit: TCL