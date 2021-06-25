The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 2 appear in two images that show what they will be like

Although there are still a little less than two months for the new Samsung folding smartphones to become official, some images are already beginning to arrive that let us see what they will look like. Y Koreans have opted for continuity, especially in two ranges that have relatively little time in a market that is having a hard time adopting folding screen mobiles as a standard.

The reason is obvious: for the money we spend on one of these devices, it is possible to buy a couple of phones with very good features so, for now, they are more of a sample of what a brand is capable of rather than as an attempt to convince users of the benefits of this concept. Hence it is so interesting to check what is Samsung in store for the Unpacked event that it will have … in the month of August?

Two new folding devices

The news today is that Samsung plans to launch two new foldable devices after the summer. On the one hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which is already picking up speed thanks to the enormous step taken last year when it strengthened the form factor of its smartphone around extraordinary hardware, showing how reliable the folding mechanism can be. For the new generation, the third, things seem to calm down: continuity, practically the same design and perhaps a simple change in the back, in the camera module.

#whatIsaid pic.twitter.com/yqfKjfZzVT

– Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 24, 2021

The great novelty of this Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 that Evan Blass shows us through two Twitter posts is the arrival of the S Pen to the ecosystem. Remember that Many information has been advancing for months that this year we will not have a new Galaxy Note so it is quite possibly this folding device that takes over from that phablet concept with a larger screen and a pencil for pointing, drawing or scribbling.

For its part, The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 will also arrive at the same event which will cause it to be one of the few terminals of the Koreans that extends its life beyond one year. We refer to the first one that arrived at the beginning of 2020, practically hand in hand with the new Galaxy S20. Now, this second generation maintains that form factor (of a castanet that some would say) and modifying two elements: the camera, which will have two sensors, and a larger exterior screen, in line with what was seen last year in the Galaxy Z Fold. 2, which did the same for its predecessor.

