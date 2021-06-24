The new renders of the “iPhone 13” show small changes

Leaker Sonny Dickson showed Wednesday the iPhone 13 cases of four possible models that could be launched this fall.

The new cases and renders of the iPhone 13 show several changes

All renderings of the cases show a smaller casing, supporting widespread rumors and information pointing in that direction.

Long ago I know reported on submissions from the Eurasian Economic Commission suggesting that change. The same information strongly suggested the addition of ProMotion technology on the Pro model displays, which will result in refresh rates of 120 Hz, compared to 60 Hz, and greatly improved storage.

Modified camera location

Dickson’s renders and dummies show a modified location of the camera module on the standard model compared to the iPhone 12 models. Also, Dickson suggests that the housing of the iPhone 13 Pro Max it is slightly larger than the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

We would expect both the fictitious models and the representations of other cases to show coherence, as Dickson does. But they are usually based on the same leaked CAD drawings, often sourced through the supply chain. However, the drawings may or may not be genuine, turning leaks like these into guesswork rather than certainty.

Mediocre track record

As an Apple leaker, Dickson has a lackluster track record, albeit on the rise. The AppleTrack website shows that its reliability index for accurate leaks is currently 71.4%, considerably higher than the 57.7% it had in early April.

He had some precision over previous iPhone leaks, such as the iPhone 5 series designs. But his 2020 prediction that Apple was planning to ditch the MacBook Air I am very far from reality.