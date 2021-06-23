The new Predator Triton 300 SE gaming laptop is launched in Peru: know its features and price

Acer and Intel joined forces to present in Peru their new laptop for video games called the Predator Triton 300 Special Edition , one of the first computers with an Intel Core processor of the 11th generation H series to be launched in our country. What characteristics does it have? Here we tell you.

The laptop measures 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) thick and 1.7 kg (3.75 pounds) in weight. It also has a 14-inch FHD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and is surrounded by three slim bezels.

Depending on the brand, the Predator Triton 300 Special Edition offers up to 10 hours of battery life. It also has a 4k HDR / Dolby Vision video transmission process with configurations with fast storage, which works in conjunction with Intel Optane hybrid for high performance and capacity, support for Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E (Gig +) of 6 GHz and Thunderbolt 4 with up to 40 gigabytes (GB) per second for faster connections.

“Presented this year at CES, the special edition of the Predator Triton 300 It is a team that provides the portability and power that today’s gamers and professionals seek. With this launch, we are not only the first to bring the 11th generation Intel Core processor H Series to the country, but we also raise our proposal and enrich our existing portfolio of solutions in the country. This is the first in a series of launches that Acer will be making in Peru for consumers of diverse interests “said Becket Barrionuevo, Acer’s product manager in Peru.

“At Intel, we are committed to generating the best platforms for the most demanding PC experiences, and with the new Intel Core 11th Generation H Series processors, we enable partners like Acer to design versatile and high-performance devices in all formats. from ultralights to eSports professionals. Thus we allow the gamer segment to enjoy the most challenging games at any time and place “, said Juan Garcés, leader of the PC area for the Americas territory at Intel

The Predator Triton 300 SE It features a three-zone backlit RGB keyboard that enhances gaming and its DTS: X Ultra audio, capable of boosting the experience by providing balanced sound to help gamers identify where an enemy is hiding.

The gaming laptop has already started to be sold in our country with a price of 7799 soles and it comes with a storage space of 512 GB.