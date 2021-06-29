The new LG OLED TV will offer Dolby Vision and 4K at 120Hz for the most gamer public

MWC 2021. Taking advantage of the current technology fair, LG has just announced the update of its family of LG OLED TV televisions with the important jump of Support for 4K 120Hz Dolby Vision HDR technology for gaming, becoming the first manufacturer in the world to offer these new generation features.

Via the new firmware version 03.15.27, currently users of the LG OLED TV of the C1 and G1 series can already enjoy this technology, to which will soon be added the updates of the new premium models of the 2021 line of televisions, with LG OLED Z1 series, QNED Mini LED QNED99 series and NanoCell NANO99 series, which will receive the update during the month of July.

Although the company has already advanced that it is also testing a minor update for its other 2021 and 2020 models, with the incorporation and compatibility of Dolby Vision in 60Hz or 120Hz.

Undoubtedly, this combination is a highly desired formula by gamers, as it combines images of high quality with low latency frame rates. That said, Dolby Vision is not something that happens by magic and must be built into games for it to work. At the moment, that list of games that support the technology is almost nil.

However, LG’s gaming-centric announcement doesn’t end there. The entire LG OLED TV line from 2021 equipped with Game Optimizer will also receive the new Game Dashboard that, a floating menu on the screen similar to the HUD of some LG televisions and the one presented in the games themselves, which will allow us check and change TV settings at any time without having to leave the applications. In addition, if what we want is to save even more time, in addition to full customization, we will have several predefined configurations optimized for different genres.