the new ikea and sonos speaker hangs on the wall

Little by little the range of smart devices in the Swedish store is growing. One of the most popular products that it has launched in this segment are undoubtedly smart speakers, which we have been able to know since 2019 thanks to its collaboration with the Sonos firm, which is one of the main sound brands. These devices have been launched within the range SYMFONISK, which already has lamps and other furniture in which the speakers are integrated. This is the case of this new device, which offers us a different format, which we can hang on the wall in a very elegant way.

This is the new IKEA speaker developed together with Sonos

We are talking about the new SYMFONISK Picture frame loudspeaker, which this time looks like a picture frame, which we can hang on the wall to decorate the different rooms of our house. This painting comes with two different designs, which we can only choose when buying it, since the sheet cannot be customized afterwards, especially since in this case it looks like a canvas. We can only buy it in black or white. Something interesting is that if we buy two, combining the design, we can also do the same with the sound, since it will be possible to configure them so that each of them play a stereo channel.

Symfonisk Picture frame from Sonos and IKEA IKEA

It comes prepared to be placed on a dresser or piece of furniture, with the lower part protected by rubber, to avoid damage. Although without a doubt its natural habitat is the wall. For this it comes with a fairly long power cord. Of course it is a speaker that has Wifi connectivity, which allows us to play music without the need for cables, from our mobile. Since from the Sonos app itself we can send the songs we want and manage the combination of speakers we have at home so that they all sound in a coordinated way with the multi room system.

It is also compatible with AirPlay 2, perfect for sending content from an Apple device. From IKEA they have thought of an installation of two speakers together on the wall, since in this case they can be connected with a single cable, thus making the installation of both speakers more attractive. The best thing about these speakers is without a doubt, how versatile they are with all the compatibility of the Sonos ecosystem. They come at a price of $ 199, at the moment to the United States, although during the summer they will also arrive in Europe, probably for 199 euros.

