The new Chrome widget lands on Android with the dinosaur game included

We recently told you about the new Chrome widget for Apple devices. Taking advantage of the arrival of these elements to iOS 14, Google did not hesitate to launch this new element so that iPhone users had quick access to certain functions. And now the Mountain View-based company has just launched the version of this new Chrome widget for Android terminals

Say that, you won’t find many differences with the widget for the iPhone that the company launched just over a month ago. Or rather none, since they are two real drops of water at a visual level.

In this way, we have a widget that hides a search bar and several shortcuts, so that you can access incognito mode, perform a voice search, a QR code reader or the dinosaur game in the most comfortable way by putting some example. A simple and intuitive configuration so that you can squeeze a little more the possibilities of Google’s Chrome browser.

This is how the new Chrome widget for Android will work

Under the name Searches and actions, This is a widget that will allow you to get more out of the Google browser than ever. Of course, it is important that you know that this new add-on is in the testing phase, so currently you can only test it through Chrome Canary and its flags, as indicated in the source of this news.

Exactly you need Chrome Canary version 93.0.4558.0 and enable flag # enable-quick-action-search-widget-android for it. Once you close and open the browser again, you should already have this new widget on your device.

Note that Chrome Canary is a trial version of Google’s browser, and is subject to constant updates. To give you the idea, this version usually receives improvements on a daily basis, so it is very important that you have a good data rate if you want to use this browser, or connect only through Wi-Fi networks.

What’s more, it is an unstable version as it is the platform where the big G performs any test before launching the official update to the final version of the browser. So, although in return you will be able to enjoy the main novelties of Chrome before anyone else, they are two details that you should take into account.

Are you not sure if install Chrome Canary on your device to test the new Chrome widgets before anyone else? We recommend you have a little patience, since surely over the next few weeks the firm based in Mountain view will launch the corresponding update to your browser so that you can enjoy this new widget.

