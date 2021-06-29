The most sought after cryptocurrencies in each region of Spain

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Cryptocurrencies have become very popular in recent years, especially as a result of the spectacular increase in the price of Bitcoin at the beginning of the year, as well as the boom of NFTs or new mining restrictions of cryptocurrencies imposed by China.

The autonomous community in which the most is searched for cryptocurrencies is the Balearic Islands

In this sense, in Spain it is possible to observe, through data extracted from Google Trends, a very strong increase in the interest in searches of the word «cryptocurrencies», which remained stable for most of the year 2020 and which, since February 2021 saw a very rapid growth, coinciding with the months of Bitcoin bull rally, as you can see in the following image.

The autonomous communities most interested in cryptocurrencies in general they are the Balearic Islands, Catalonia, Navarra, the Valencian Community and the Region of Murcia. Of course, Extremadura and Ceuta are the autonomous regions with the least interest in this issue.

As for Bitcoin, the curve begins to grow in January, February and June, the months in which the world’s largest capitalization cryptocurrency increased or lost market price, as can be seen in the following image:

As for the areas of Spain in which the most information on Bitcoin has been sought, the Balearic Islands stand out, where most of the searches are accumulated, followed by the Canary Islands, Catalonia, Navarra and the Basque Country. At the tail end are Castilla y La Mancha and Extremadura, where interest in this topic is less.

As for Ethereum, searches have remained more stable throughout this year, with peaks in January and throughout May, as can be seen in the following image:

Regarding the areas most interested in Ethereum, again the Balearic Islands lead the search ranking, followed by Catalonia, La Rioja, the Canary Islands and Navarra. At the end of the queue in interest on Ethereum are Extremadura and Melilla.

Among the most popular currencies in each region; Murcia is interested in Shiba Inu, while Catalonia and Galicia are interested in Dogecoin, La Rioja does it above all in Cardano. On the other hand, Madrid, Castilla y León, Valencian Community and Extremadura do it for Bitcoin, on the other hand in Aragon most of the searches are carried by Ethereum and in Andalusia XRP. The focus of searches in the Canary Islands, Castilla La Mancha, Asturias, Navarra and the Basque Country is on Binance.

At the other extreme, that of the lack of interest Cantabria, Ceuta and Melilla are found on the subject, where there is not enough data to offer results.

