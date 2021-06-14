The launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could be canceled, what is happening?

Samsung hit the key last year with that range of more casual FE (fan edition) models, accessible by price and performance, so it was evident that facing the Galaxy S21 arrived at the beginning of the year we would have a repetition of that strategy. Now, the initial plans, and of which we have been informing you, it seems that they are going to go wrong because of a problem that we have been hearing about for months.

Those Samsung plans started with having its new Galaxy S21 FE in stores for the summer. With fresh colors and hardware that, although yet to be confirmed, would bring us models below 1,000 euros with top-level performance. Although clouds appear on the horizon that have led certain leakers to affirm that the Koreans have had to rethink things.

Canceled or just postponed?

There have been several users close to the Samsung universe who have sounded the alarm about the possibility that the Galaxy S21 FE have been canceled during “at least a month”, which will cause that instead of for the summer these terminals finish landing in the stores in September. That poses a serious problem for Koreans who would see their plans changed in the most abrupt way possible.

battery + semiconductor + slightly higher costing are the reasons btw https://t.co/dhoDXCAXW2

– Chun (@ chunvn8888) June 13, 2021

Moreover, from some of those same sources the possibility slides that if the situation worsens, the device could be “definitively canceled” and never reach the stores. But, what has happened so that this situation has been reached? Well, as you can guess from the news that has been published in recent months, the shortage of certain components in the market is leading the industry to experience unprecedented situations and to which there does not seem to be a simple answer.

In the case of these Galaxy S21 FE, the problem lies in the battery, the chipset itself and those prices that have skyrocketed in recent months. Even some leaker, like chinese Ice Universe, forcefully states that the “Samsung Galaxy S21 FE [ha sido] suspended “due to that general crisis in the hardware components market. Remember that in recent weeks the information about this terminal had multiplied, which had already shown signs of its existence in many sites, with renders and leaks with specifications that If no one remedies it, they could be nothing. Hopefully not …

>