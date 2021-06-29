The latest on the Apple Watch Series 7: new colors and …

New information has emerged related to the supply chain of the Apple Watch Series 7, due to launch in September. The most pleasant thing is that those of Cupertino plan to increase the capacity of the battery and add new colors, including a green color.

New design, new colors and better battery for the Apple Watch Series 7

Recapping the latest rumors about one of the products expected in the second half of the year, the Apple Watch Series 7 would bring one of the most significant changes since the birth of the smartwatch. Ming-Chi Kuo indicated weeks ago that the new model will have a design change in the form factor, closely related to the flat as happened with the iPhone 12 and the iPad Air 4 and Pro 2020. Renders commissioned by Jon Prosser have already come out and boy the change will be noticeable too.

Taiwan’s finance-focused media, called UDN, indicates that there will be new colors and a larger battery. He detailed that it will be equipped with the “S7” processor and that it will have a decrease in its size., which will benefit the probable battery increase. The launch of this product will cause Apple to maintain the dominant position in the market (global sales). This will cause an immediate boost in supply chain operations.

The Next Health Advancement: Non-invasive Blood Sugar Measurement

In the UDN report you can read that Apple is working on an upcoming advance that will be a benefit never before seen in a smart watch. The Cupertino people are clients of a UK startup called Rockley Photonics. They work, as an electronic company, in a system that uses the sensors that are implanted in existing Apple Watch for the benefit of blood sugar measurement.

This is something very desired by Apple and by consumers, so Apple would be approaching to present this new function in the not too distant future. Focusing on something closer, battery life is something that has been being observed by smartwatch users. Some users are comfortable with its duration, others are not. There are other devices that have a little more autonomy (although the technologies of the Apple watch cannot be compared with the competition).