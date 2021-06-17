The largest evolutionary scientific experiment carried out so far shows us that life makes its way at all costs

Life seizes every opportunity, no matter how small, to move on and perpetuate itself. And no matter how aggressive the medium in which it is being developed. The experiments that scientists have carried out for decades, and also the observation of nature, show us the exceptional capacity of adaptation to the environment that many organisms have, and this ability has its origin in a mechanism that we know well: mutations.

Broadly speaking, a mutation is an alteration in the sequence of the nucleotides that make up the genome of an organism. This error can occur spontaneously during the replication of DNA molecules, but it can also occur due to the exposure of these molecules to some external agents that have the ability to damage them, such as ionizing radiation, among other factors that we will not investigate in order not to complicate this article more than is necessary.

Some mutations have the power to confer evolutionary advantages on the organisms in which they are produced, facilitating their adaptation to the environment.

This explanation seems to invite us to think that mutations are harmful to organisms, but, in reality, this is not always the case. Some mutations are of no consequence; others, indeed, can trigger harmful processes for the organism in which they have taken place; and a few have the power to confer evolutionary advantages to that organism. The latter usually manifest themselves in the form of a greater capacity to adapt to the environment.

The role that mutations have had in the evolution of living things has long been beyond doubt. And of course they explain the evolution that we have experienced as a species since our ancestors. But to understand its scope, understand its innermost mechanisms, and discover its impact on large populations, further research is required. These are precisely the objectives of the LTEE experiment (Long-term Experimental Evolution) in which we will investigate in the next paragraphs.

LTEE has already exceeded 74,500 generations

Richard Lenski is a professor of microbial ecology at Michigan State University. In 1988 it occurred to him to start an experiment that would allow him analyze the impact that have mutations in the genome alterations of E. coli bacteria (Escherichia coli), which are found, for example, in our gastrointestinal tract because they contribute to the digestive process.

His purpose was to witness how mutations develop as new generations of bacteria emerge, and to what extent they represent an evolutionary advantage for these tiny microorganisms. The choice of E. coli was not accidental. And is that these bacteria develop six or seven new generations every day, so they are perfect for analyzing the genetic alterations that are taking place and the impact they have on their ability to adapt to the environment in which they are found.

During the 33 years that have passed since Lenski began his experiment, the 12 colonies of bacteria that he keeps in constant renewal have given rise to nothing less than 74 500 generations. Mutations occur very infrequently, with only about one in a thousand bacteria mutating, but this low rate is not a problem because several billion bacteria are involved in this experiment. And this dimension has a consequence: about a million mutations occur every day.

For this reason, the development that E. coli bacteria have undergone during Lenski’s experiment, in which natural selection has ruled, is equivalent to approximately 1.5 million years of human evolution. There is nothing. As we can imagine, this scientist and his collaborators are obtaining very valuable information thanks to this long-lived experiment. But the most relevant conclusion they have reached, as Lenski himself defends, is that evolution never stops. Not even if the environmental pressure ceases. And we, fortunately, are not immune to it.