The Keyboardio Model 100 – Typing pleasure has a wooden body and custom keys

The keyboard is one of those accessories that we like to take care of with special care, because it is not only at stake that of typing faster, but of doing it in a more comfortable and agile way. Hence some firms go to great lengths to find the best form factor that adjusts to our habits when we are in front of the PC. Mechanical keys, normal, with natural separation of the hands?

The Keyboardio Model 100 prototype. Keyboardio

The fact is that Keyboardio has wanted to take the best of some of the most iconic keyboards of recent years. For example, that Natural Keyboard from Microsoft, which separated the keys into two groups, one for each hand, so that our typing position was more relaxed than usual. Although if you want to give that formula glamor and make the experience almost arboreal, you should look at this The Keyboardio Model 100.

Wood and key customization

As we say, the manufacturer of this striking keyboard has not wanted to know anything about plastic materials, metals and other combinations and has focused on using wood, for its “character, texture and shine that cannot be obtained from any other material”. And is that according to the company, “when you are at your desk for hours, absolutely nothing beats the warm, rich feel of wood under your hands“Precisely, this wood manufacture will mean that there are no two identical models, due to the different pattern caused by the veins of walnut or maple wood. In this way, we guarantee that we will have a unique and inimitable model at home.

The Keyboardio Model 100. Keyboardio

The layout of the keys, as we have told you, is based on the natural position of each hand, so this Keyboardio helps to keep them at the correct angle to always write in a “natural and neutral” way. It goes without saying that this device has a QWERTY configuration, 64 keys where the absence of the space bar stands out, which has been replaced by a single key located in a strategic place that we will be able to reach effortlessly with our thumbs.

To emulate keyboards with more than 100 keys, which have extra functions of all kinds, Keyboardio has devised a “Fn” (function) key system that is activated by dropping your hand on Keyboardio, in such a way that it allows us to convert, for example, the H, J, K and L keys into the up, down, left and right arrows. Anyway, what they are most proud of in the company is the design of the click mechanism, which is their own and that they say “really helps you write better. Its shapes gently guide your fingers to the right places, following the natural curve of your hands “, which makes it easier to press the key.

If you are interested in getting one of these original keyboards, you just have to access Kickstarter and order one for a price of 243 euros. The delivery date is scheduled for January 2022.

