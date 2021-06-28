The iPhone 13 Pro could include an improved Ultra Wide camera

The line of iPhone 13 Apple will include an improved Ultra Wide camera with autofocus, according to a trusted analyst. Models are expected iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max be the first to get this update.

New cameras are coming to the next generation of the iPhone

Unlike the wide-angle and telephoto cameras inside your iPhone, the handy Ultra Wide sensor doesn’t yet have autofocus capabilities. That means your focus is fixed and you can’t touch a specific area to adjust it.

But according to a new research note published by trusted TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, that will change later this year with the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max.

IPhone 13 Pro Will Bring Autofocus To Ultra Wide Camera

Kuo says that the high-end models of the iPhone 13 Pro Y 13 Pro Max They will feature an improved Ultra Wide camera with autofocus capabilities. It is also expected to feature a six-element lens, up from five for current models.

That extra lens should help deliver even better photos and videos from the Ultra Wide camera, which was already updated for the iPhone 12 last year with the addition of Deep Fusion and night mode.

Kuo doesn’t expect the same updates for him iPhone 13 this year. However, it predicts that the Ultra Wide camera improvements will roll out to Apple’s most affordable phone in 2022.

“We predict that all four new iPhones will support AF on their ultra-wide cameras. “, the report reads. Kuo says that G-Shank will be the exclusive supplier of the metal camera housings.

And more to come

An improved Ultra Wide camera could be one of many improvements for the iPhone 13. Recent rumors have also promised a faster ProMotion display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a smaller notch Y expanded 5G support.

Apple is likely to introduce its next-gen iPhone lineup in September or October of this year, and new models will be available for pre-order shortly thereafter.

So far it is still not clear if we will see a successor to the iPhone 12 mini.