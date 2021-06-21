The group of scientists that puts the University of Santiago at the forefront in science against breast cancer

A recent publication puts a Spanish team at the forefront of discoveries that help fight breast cancer. However, this war is far from over, despite the fact that investigations like this indicate, without a doubt, where efforts must be directed. What secrets has the transcription factor POU1F1 revealed? How close does a cancer therapy get us? We have spoken with Román Pérez Fernández and his team, authors of the discovery, who have told us what their discovery implies and what we have to do on this path.

This is how the fight against breast cancer advances

“We started researching breast cancer almost 20 years ago. It was a bit by chance,” the professor at the Santiago de Compostela University and researcher at the University of Santiago de Compostela told us. Center for Research in Molecular Medicine and Chronic Diseases, or CiMUS, Román Pérez Fernandez. From head to chest it seems like there isn’t much of a stretch. But, metabolically, it’s a world of difference. So the team was extremely curious when they found that the protein POU1F1 was produced in breast tissue. And it is normally produced by the pituitary gland, that is, a tissue in the brain, which aroused a certain curiosity of only those scientists who know that they are seeing something unusual. Thus began, Román explained to us, his adventure in the study of cancer.

The Singular Center for Research in Molecular Medicine and Chronic Diseases, or CiMUS, is one of the pioneering centers dedicated to quality proven basic research. Its objective is to achieve advances in the prevention, understanding and treatment of diseases. Pérez Fernández’s team has been working for many years mainly with two cell lines related to cancer. Among both are those that cause breast cancer. “We began to study breast cancer because it was, and still is, we delve into the mechanisms by which the increase in POU1F1 in breast cancer causes changes,” the researcher told us when asked about his latest publication. In it they state that POU1F1 promotes cancer by modifying the metabolism of tumor cells, “which is quite interesting since it relates cancer to modification of cellular metabolism,” he clarified. This was known in some ways, but all, that it uses the patient’s own modified cells to cause them to destroy tumor cells. “And again, none of this research would have been possible without decades of laying down an incredible amount of science. basic: “Research is what makes it possible for new treatments to appear, increasingly effective and with fewer side effects, “the expert reaffirmed.” But these investigations need human and material resources to be carried out, “concluded the professor. And it is that without anyone to plant the oaks, who you can watch them grow.