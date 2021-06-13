The greenest Acciona comes with a hefty discount per family

Clan gatherings can be fraught with tension. Acciona shareholders should know. The € 7.3 billion infrastructure group wants to unbundle its relics of renewable energy, which bankers estimate will be worth more than the family business that controls it. Investors are not yet thrilled.

The planned IPO of Acciona’s wind and solar energy business – which accounted for roughly three-quarters of the group’s ebitda last year – comes at a delicate moment. The green bubble has deflated a bit, and the iShares Global Clean Energy exchange is down about a third from its January high.

This has not discouraged the Entrecanales family, whose members run the business and have a majority stake in Acciona through two investment vehicles. The sale of a 25% stake in Acciona Energía – as the offshoot is known – would allow Acciona to repay a net debt of more than 4 times the expected EBITDA for 2021.

It should also give the unit more freedom to pursue nearly doubling its energy capacity to 20 gigawatts by 2025. Acciona Energía could use its actions to buy rivals and make its target of 31 GW by 2030 easier to achieve.

That potential is not yet in the Acciona listing. At a multiple of 15 times the estimated ebitda for 2021, similar to that of the Portuguese EDP Renovaveis (EDPR), the unit would reach 14,500 million euros, including debt. This compares with Acciona’s current value of around € 13.5 billion, implying that investors attribute a negative value to its other construction and infrastructure assets.

One of the main reasons is that, after the disintegration, the Entrecanales clan will continue to control Acciona Energía, since Acciona intends to maintain a majority stake. But investors are applying a fairly hefty controlling shareholder discount.

Let’s imagine that the infrastructure part of Acciona trades at 8 times the ebitda, less than the French rival Vinci, which does it at 10 times: it would be worth 2,000 million euros. If it is combined with Acciona Energía and the group’s net debt is cut, which amounts to 5,800 million, a global value of equity of 11,000 million is obtained, 51% above Acciona’s current market capitalization.

Considering that its green peers EDPR and the Danish Orsted also have controlling shareholders, Acciona’s investors could be more positive.