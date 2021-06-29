The great novelty that awaits us in the iPhone 13 camera

There is less left, this year it seems that it will be at the end of September when the new iPhone 13, the next generation of Cupertino smartphones. And one more year of all the features that are leaked, not all of them are going to come true. At least that is what has been going on for several generations of iPhone. The reality is that this year the news will be minor, some on the right track, but we cannot expect much less a revolution. And one of the facets with which this model is going to improve is going to be with its camera, now some news that had been rumored are confirmed.

More data from your ultra wide angle camera

IPhones have been offering us models with several cameras on the back for several generations. And although, as is going to happen this year, the number of sensors will not increase, the quality of these will. At least this is what one of Apple’s top analysts, Ming-Chi Kuo, is advancing today, who has been advancing his forecasts about how the camera will evolve. iPhone 13. In fact, it reveals that only the Pro iPhone models will have improvements in their camera, and that therefore the standard models will keep the same camera.

Among those that improve, we will see, for example, a better ultra-wide-angle camera, since this sensor will improve compared to the integrated one last year. The main difference is that this new ultra wide angle sensor It will have automatic focus, since the current model enjoys a fixed focus on this sensor, therefore the photographs that it will be able to take with this ultra-wide sensor will have much more detail. Autofocus can provide sharper images, with more detail, and will not influence how close or far a subject is to this lens.

This great improvement will join another that will generally adopt the camera of the Pro models, such as a better performance in low light conditions. The camera of these phones will offer more quality in night photos, something that has not been exactly the strength of the iPhone throughout its history. To have all these features in the standard iPhone, we will have to wait until 2022.

