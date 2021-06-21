The Government lowers the VAT on electricity, but not to all households

The Government of Spain announced this afternoon that he will lower VAT on electricity of 21 to 10% , with the aim of quickly dealing with the spectacular rise in the electricity bill during this month of June by applying the new pricing model. However, not all households will benefit from this measure.

This quick fiscal measure to lower the electricity bill has taken only a week to be carried out after the infinity of criticism that the government has received after the application of the new time zones, with a considerable rise especially in the section of more use, where the price per kWh can reach 25 cents, double what consumption could cost before in those moments of greater use of electricity, such as in the morning or at dinner time.

The reform of electricity prices has coincided with a market in which CO2 prices in the futures markets it is at very high levels, which has caused the price to rise even more. Therefore, the measure will be approved this same Thursday behind the Minister council, together with the end of the obligation to wear a mask in open spaces in order to cushion the climb.

The rebate will not benefit all households

And it is that the saving in the electricity bill will only affect those homes that have a contracted power of up to 6 kW of power. There are households with low consumption that can function normally with contracted powers such as 3.3 or 4.5 kW, but more and more households have all their electrical appliances connected to electricity, so it is necessary to contract higher powers. Those homes with more than 6 kW contracted they will not benefit.

For example, a home that has an electric heater, along with centralized heating or air conditioning, or even with 4 or 5 splits distributed throughout all the rooms of the home, will have to have a higher contracted power to prevent the light from going out for excess consumption, and more now with the arrival of summer. In the case of SMEs, the VAT reduction will affect those with a contracted power of up to 15 kW.

The government has to implement more reforms

So, this VAT reduction it is still an indirect transfer from the private to the public sector, instead of directly attacking the root of the problem and carrying out a major electrical reform in Spain. The Government has had no choice but to cede in the short term and equalize VAT at figures similar to those charged in other European countries, since the 21% VAT for electricity it was one of the most expensive tax rates in Europe. Italy pays for example the 10% VAT for the light, the same as now will pay Spain mostly.

The tax rate drop will be permanent, although unfortunately it had to come at a time when this drop has a bittersweet taste because the bill will continue to be more expensive than it was just a month ago. The rest of the reforms that the Government is currently planning are very long-term, since it will take about four years to arrive.

United we can I had been proposing other measures for months PSOE, how to suspend the electricity generation tax and activate by decree the reduction of the benefits of electricity. Given the refusal in both cases, the party had pressed in recent weeks for the VAT to be lowered, which in the short term will reduce tax collection, but will make it possible to cushion the rise.