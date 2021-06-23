The government is already analyzing whether 5G will cause interference in DTT

The DTT retuning process to release 700 MHz takes months to complete. Now, it is time to tackle the auction of that frequency spectrum so that the different operators that bid can deploy 5G networks in Spain. However, as happened with the arrival of 4G in 800 MHz (the first digital dividend), it is possible that DTT interferences may occur in certain areas and special filters must be installed. To be ready for any contingency, the government already analyzes if 5G will cause interference in DTT .

5G is being deployed (or will be deployed) in 3 frequency bands as a priority. The first is the 3.5 GHz that is already being used to offer the first connections of this type. The second is the 26 GHz that has not even been auctioned and that will offer very high speeds. The third is 700 MHz, a frequency that he “snatched” DTT so that, starting this summer, it begins to be used by operators to deploy the fifth generation of mobile telephony.

The Government begins compatibility tests between 5G and DTT

Since last Monday, the government of our country, through the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, is conducting in the municipalities of Alcázar de San Juan and La Solana, in the province of Ciudad Real, the first compatibility tests between 5G and DTT in the 700 MHz band in Spain.

Today the first tests in 🇪🇸 of compatibility between 5G and DTT in the 700 MHz band begin in Alcázar de San Juan and La Solana 👉 The deployment of technology # 5G is one of the priorities of #Recovery Plan, with an investment of € 1,500M 📎 https://t.co/XtyMCTqWJr pic.twitter.com/bsisZXsh2K – Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation (@_minecogob) June 21, 2021

Basically, the study, carried out together with mobile phone operators and equipment manufacturers, seeks to assess whether the deployment of 5G on 700 MHz has any effect on DTT emissions that use the 470 MHz to 694 MHz band. In the event of detecting interference or problems to watch digital terrestrial television, the necessary actions will be carried out that will serve to define the future process for the entire population.

The government explains that, in both municipalities, we have a representative sample of all types of reception facilities in Spain. The test will be carried out for four weeks, although it could end sooner if conclusive evidence is obtained that it does not affect. Citizens with doubts or problems to watch DTT without interference in these localities can contact the phones 910 88 98 79 and 901 20 10 04 while the rehearsals last.

The auction will be in July

After many delays, the government has already confirmed that the auction of the 700 MHz will be in the month of July. Currently, no operator has a presence in this band as it does in another of the 5G bands such as 3.5 GHz.

In that band, Orange has 110 MHz, Movistar has 100 MHz and Vodafone or MoreMobile they have 90 MHz and 80 MHz respectively. The only operator with all its spectrum “together” is Vodafone, something that gives them an advantage over their rivals. The rest will have to wait for the ordering of these frequencies, which does not seem to be imminent.