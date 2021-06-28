The Google Pixel 5a would go on sale in August, according to Mark Gurman

During the last weeks, details about the new Pixel 6 have not stopped leaking, such as their design, the first details of their cameras and some of their specifications. On the other hand, we have been more than a month without news, or rather, rumors of the Pixel 5a. Until today.

It seems that the launch of the Google’s new mid-range it could be produced as early as a few weeks. According to the latest leak the Pixel 5a would go on sale next August.

Pixel 5a in August?

We have had very few rumors about the Pixel 5a. Its first images were leaked in February, showing a design practically identical to the Pixel 4a 5G launched at the end of last year, and in April Google denied rumors that the Pixel 5a had been canceled due to a global shortage of processors.

The new leak comes from the hand of Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, who is one of the largest leakers of Apple products as we can see in Applesfera. According Mark Gurman, this summer will be for fans of the Google Pixel, and that is the new Pixel 5a would be announcing and launched in August.

Google already confirmed that the Pixel 5a would be announced on the same dates as the previous model, but it was not clear what date he was referring to, if in August when they announced the Pixel 4a or in September when they announced the Pixel 4a 5G, a model that will be replaced. by Pixel 5a. Of course, Google reported that the Pixel 5a would only be for sale in the United States and Japan, but he did not clarify if he was referring to its initial launch, since it is expected that throughout the year the new Google mid-range will be put on sale in more countries.

According to the leak, the announcement of the Pixel 5a would not only be in August, but it would also go on sale that same month. Until now when Google announces a new mobile it usually takes a month to go on sale.

Of Pixel 5a very few details are known, only the filtration of its design let us see, as it would maintain the rear fingerprint reader, double rear camera, stereo speakers and the minijack.

