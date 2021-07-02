The Google app is removing the ‘More’ tab: this is the reorganization of its menus and settings

The application of Google It is undergoing renovations. During these days it has begun to activate the redesign of Discover for everyone, but this will not be the only change that we will see in the next few weeks.

Google is testing a reorganization of your navigation menus, which removes that ‘More’ tab that came to the application when a couple of years ago they removed the side navigation menu.

This is the reorganization of Google for Android

Now Google is moving the options and settings of the ‘More’ tab to our profile menu, as it has already done in other of its applications, such as Google Maps, Google Photos, Play Store or YouTube.

With this change the Google application will be more consistent with other applications, since now most users hope to find access to the settings when we click on our profile. A) Yes Google will eliminate the duplication of having two menus.

New location and organization

Therefore, the ‘More’ tab options are being moved to our profile menu, including access to settings undergoing a reorganization. The ‘Custom widget’ and ‘Labs’ options move to the application settings.

Current ‘More’ tab

Google is testing this reorganization in a small number of users, so that for a few weeks or perhaps months the elimination of the ‘More’ tab will not reach everyone.

