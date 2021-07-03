The Google app has a hidden game on iOS

If you like to fish for Easter eggs that Google has and you have an iOS device, you can enjoy a new game.

Yes, one of those little games that steal a few minutes or distract you when you don’t have a mobile connection. So if you are tired of the classic dinosaur game of the Google browser, now you can try this new proposal.

You will find the new Easter egg in the Google application, both on the iPhone and iPad. And although there is no official announcement about it, nor any indication in the app, you can activate this hidden game with a little trick.

It is about Pinball, but with the touch of Google, as you will see when you activate the game. And for this, it is only necessary to open the Tabs section and wait for the geometric shapes to appear. Then just swipe up to start playing, and the rest you know.

As you win you go to new levels with a series of new ways to give you the surprise factor and advantages. And of course, you don’t have unlimited opportunities, so if you fail three times in a row, it’s game over. And yes, you can play offline.

If you’ve tried and can’t see the game, try changing the region to the United States. To do this, go to Settings >> General >> Language and region. Once you change the region, restart the app and search for the game. Once the game is available in the Google app, you can change the settings back to your region. Don’t worry, you won’t lose the game.

This hidden Pinball game is not available for Android, so it is exclusive to iOS devices. Of course, Android users have nothing to envy, since there are always some hidden surprises in Google apps.