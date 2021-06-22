The goal was to reach 15 million people fully vaccinated last week, we have not achieved it: an unexpected delay and good news

Indeed. If we pay attention to the objectives that the Government defined a few weeks ago, Spain should have finished last week with 15 million people with the full dose. We have stayed close, at 14,431,683; but, unlike the previous milestones, it has not been achieved within the proposed deadline. In fact, is the first vaccination goal that is missed.

Thus, It is inevitably wondering whether it is a temporary stumbling block or is there something more. In other words, on whether the vaccination rate is slowing, announcing the phenomenon of “vaccination ceiling” that we have seen in other neighboring countries.

An unexpected delay and great news

Good vaccination rate … In total and among the four vaccines available, the communities have administered 36,357,745 doses. This, according to data published by the Ministry of Health, represents 92.6% of all received. This is a good piece of information. So much so that, with almost a million doses, it has been the third best weekend since we started vaccinating.

But However, we have not reached (by half a million) the goal of fifteen million. If we are vaccinating at a good rate, why haven’t we succeeded? The Government’s explanation is precisely in Janssen. Silvia Calzón, the Secretary of State for Health, recognized that “slight, very slight delay, of 2 or 3 days” and linked it directly to “something that is public, the problem with the arrival of Janssen who has sent something less than initially predicted by a stoppage of one of its plants “.

Why are we late? That is true, as we have explained in Engadget, but it is also true that there were enough vaccines to reach the goal. After all, as of yesterday only 66.5% of the 1,548,625 Janssen vaccines that we have received have been placed. In other words, there is an underlying problem with Janssen that is delaying the campaign, but it is not clear what the real impact of those problems is.

Therefore, although Health are “convinced, with all prudence” that the next milestone will be reached on time (half of the population completely vaccinated in the second half of July), doubts have not been cleared up.

The good news In any case, the key data of these weeks goes a step further; And it is that, always according to the data of the Ministry, an increase in the rejection of the vaccine is not being observed in those under 50 years of age. And this, although it may not seem like it, is the best news we could have: the key on which the entire vaccination campaign and the return to normality are based. We are late, but (if that low rejection is maintained) we will arrive.

Image | Hospital Clinic