The four Dublin County Council’s alcohol bye-laws after gardai throw doubt on outdoor drinking

Summer 2021 is set to mainly take place outdoors with restaurants, bars and hotels serving customers on newly installed pedestrianised space across the capital.

All four councils have been busy installing buildouts on streets to provide outdoor seating which is allowed under the current lockdown restrictions.

However, over the weekend, the gardai released a statement where they said it was currently illegal to consume alcohol in these new pedestrianised spaces.

Here’s a rundown of the current bye-laws in place in the four Dublin County Councils.

DLRCC

Dun Laoghaire Rathdown has led the way in installing pedestrianised spaces across the local authority.

Whether it’s installing world-class cycling infrastructure or completely revamping the layout of town and villages, DLRCC has been ahead of the game.

But the current bye-laws make it clear what is and isn’t allowed. Under current laws, the consumption of liquor in public places street, lane, footpath, square etc. is prohibited.

Gardai have the power to ask you to leave the area, seize the alcohol on your person, demand for your name and address and if the person gives a fake name/address, you’ll be liable for a fine of up to €1,269,73.

The gardai also have the power to arrest you without a warrant if they have deemed you lying to them.

Fingal County Council

Covering the largest geographical area, Fingal County Council’s current bye-laws came into effect on July 11, 2002.

They are similar to those in DLRCC in that they prohibit the consumption of intoxicating liquor in public places and on roads.

The term “public place” means anywhere the public has access to either by right or by permission.

Gardai have the same sort of powers in Fingal. They can demand you move, demand your name and address and if they think you’ve given a false name or address they can arrest you without a warrant. They also have the power to confiscate your alcohol.

The crucial line in the bye-laws which directly affects the current outdoor dining situation is

It shall not be an offence under these bye-laws to consume intoxicating liquor while seated at tables and chairs provided on a street or a public place immediately adjacent to a hotel, restaurant or public house.

It’s each businesses liquor licence that is the problem. If you’re found in breach of these laws, you’re liable for a fine not exceeding €1904.61.

Dublin City Council

The city has been hit the hardest during this past year.

Several buildouts have been installed and a number of streets pedestrianised to provide more outdoor seating for customers.

Currently, no person is permitted to “consume or attempt to consume intoxicating liquor on a road or in a public place within the functional area of the Council”.

You could be fined a maximum of €1,900. Like the two previous councils, garda powers range from confiscating your liquor to demanding you leave the vicinity or requesting your name and address.

They also have the power to arrest you without a warrant.

DCC also has the same rules about consuming alcohol outdoors on seating provided by restaurants and bars.

South Dublin County Council

Finally, SDCC has the majority of the same bye-laws in place regarding alcohol consumption in public places. The maximum fine is slightly lower at €1200.

What’s the real issue?

What’s clear is that the bye-laws aren’t the problem for having outdoor drinks in bars and restaurants across Dublin. It’s the liquor licences that each business has that thrown up this question mark.

Liquor licences that restaurants, bars and hotels have only applies to the indoor layout of their premises. So, all of these pedestrian spaces with seating are outside that remit.

When a bar or restaurant applies for a licence, it specifically applies to the floor layout of that business.

So, these licences were never granted with the view of outdoor dining becoming such an important part of business life going forward.

Today, acting Justice Minister, Heather Humphreys, has confirmed that Gardai will act “with discretion” to enforce liquor licence rules.

She’s also confirmed that the Government “will take further action if necessary.”