The figures of Minecraft until this 2021 and why the game will continue to triumph

There are those who say that Minecraft will continue to be one of the best construction games on different devices. Others, such as the creator of the game, Markus Persson (aka Notch), they think that this installment is not the same as before, and even, they affirm that it is a little dead.

After these comments, they have not been waiting statistics and more opinions from great video game developers, who try to prove that Minecraft is far from dying. This is what the daily, monthly and yearly numbers say.

What Minecraft statistics reveal after Notch said

Also, it’s pretty shitty for you to talk shit like that about the company that bought your freedom. It’d be like me being like “GEARZ IS TRASH NOW” no I want to see my baby do well. Dude, seriously, WTF. – Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) June 23, 2021

The first thing we are going to show, to be able to enter into context with the evidence in hand, is the tweet issued by Markus Persson. In the, has said a very peculiar phrase: “I’m not the one to speak ill of the dead, but yes, Minecraft is a little dead”. Below, Cliff Bleszinski, creator of the Gears of Wars game series, has given it a bump by highlighting: It’s pretty crappy that you talk like that about the company that bought your freedom. It would be as if I said “GEARZ IS TRASH NOW”, no, I want my baby to do well. Dude, seriously, WTF ».

Thus, after contrasting several comments, different statistics have emerged to try to deny what Persson himself said. In summary, this is what some companies have revealed:

– The thing about growth: As Statista has published, in June 2016 there was an average of 40 million monthly active players. By January 2018, 74 million. In May 2020, the number reached 126 million, and we now have more than 140 million active players on a monthly basis.

– Regarding purchases and income– According to what was said on the Screenrant site, there have been the purchase of more than a billion items from the store, which translates into a revenue of more than 350 million dollars for modders.

– Numbers on platforms like Twitch: Twitch Tracker has hinted that Minecraft is the seventh most popular game on the site. 85,961 people joined to watch streams of the game on an average of 3,831 channels that broadcast the game, in the last 7 days alone. The peak of views was on May 29, 2021 with 974,070 viewers.

– Units sold since 2009: 200 million, that’s the magic number that Minecraft adds in terms of units sold. To make a comparison, it is ahead of deliveries like ‘GTA V, Wii Sports and PUBG.

From our own point of view, if a game that is presumed “dead” can achieve all that it is currently doing in terms of Streams and statistics, then we do not know what to think of the most famous titles of today.